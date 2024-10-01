Councilmember Mary Zendejas and local nonprofit Dreamz Into Goals will be giving away free shoes and skate gear to kids, but first, they need donations from the community.

They’re asking for packaged, unopened items to be dropped off at the following locations through Oct. 9:

Grocery Outlet on Seventh Street

Museum of Latin American Art on Alamitos Avenue

Billie Jean King Main Library

Suggested donations include shoes, helmets, sustainable water bottles, knee pads, elbow pads, skateboards, skate tools, wheel sets and wrist guards.

They’ll be distributed at the fourth annual Skate Turn Up & Shoe Giveaway in Downtown Long Beach. There will also be a resource fair and live entertainment.

The goal is to have positive interactions with local youth and to steer them away from activities that could lead to violence.

“We know that violence prevention for youth starts with meaningful engagement and that is why we are meeting youth where they are at, at our skatepark, to provide resources and foster a sense of community,” Zendejas said in a statement. “We plan to disrupt the cycle of violence by partnering with community organizations to provide resources, pathways, and a fun environment that will improve the health, mental health, well-being, and economic mobility of youth in the First District.”

Last year, over 800 families attended the event along with 20 partner organizations.

This year’s Skate Turn Up & Shoe Giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Lincoln Park on Pacific Avenue near Broadway.