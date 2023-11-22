On Saturday, the nonprofit organization Women Blessing Women aimed to ensure that 20 single mothers could prepare a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings by funding a shopping spree for them at a local grocery store. Thanks to generous donors, they not only achieved that goal but surpassed it and will help one mom have a special Christmas too.

As mothers entered the Grocery Outlet on Seventh Street, the nonprofit’s founder, Enjonette “E.J.” Baker, offered words of encouragement to every single mom facing challenges this holiday season.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said. “As women, we’re built so strong and so independent that sometimes we forget that we can reach out to our community for help.”

Cherish Benham, one of the shopping spree recipients, hesitated to buy a much-needed sweater. Baker, however, made it clear that there were no restrictions on what mothers could purchase.

With a smile, Benham bought items not only for Thanksgiving but also hygiene products, household items, and, of course, a sweater for herself. She also offered words of encouragement for any single mom struggling this holiday season.

“I was homeless for four years,” said Benham. She continued, “I am in such a better place than I was last year. And you’re going to be in such a better place next year.”

The nonprofit also collaborated with Tamar McLaughlin, owner of Tamara Marie Designs. Alongside Anthony Elle, the season six winner of Project Runway Allstars and the season four winner of HGTV’s Rock the Block, they will provide one mom with custom Christmas decor to complement a holiday feast.

“We’ve had a hard year,” said Anthony Elle. “By helping each other, we really act upon the idea that it takes a village.

To learn more or donate to Women Blessing Women, visit their Instagram. For more information about Tamara Marie Designs, visit their website here.