The Long Beach baseball world and the Long Beach Little League community are in shock and mourning after the sudden passing of local legend Sean Burroughs last night at Stearns Champions Park. Burroughs was a Little League World Series champ, Olympic gold medalist, Wilson Bruin, and MLB player, who passed away at the age of 43 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Burroughs was a coach at the league that made him a star, and was at the field to coach a game with his son’s team.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away,” Long Beach Little League president Doug Wittman wrote in a message to Long Beach Little League parents.

