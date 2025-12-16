This article was originally published by LAist on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.

Topline: Registration for tickets to the 2028 Olympic Games will open on Jan. 14, LA28 organizing committee officials announced Monday.

How it works: Registering for the draw puts you in the running to buy Olympics tickets. If you’re selected, you’ll get an email with a time slot to purchase tickets.

When will tickets actually go on sale? There are no firm dates yet, but LA28 says tickets for the Olympics are slated to go on sale in 2026 and Paralympics tickets will follow in 2027.

How much will tickets cost? Details on ticket pricing aren’t out yet. LA28 has said the least expensive tickets will be $28. If the World Cup is any indication, tickets could also get pretty pricey.

