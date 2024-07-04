A man believed to be in his 50s was killed and 10 others were injured when a pleasure boat crashed and sank in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach Wednesday night.

Today authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The 48-foot boat hit the Alamitos Bay Jetty around 9:20 p.m., according to the LBFD. There were 11 people on board, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Fire Department said this boat sank after crashing into a jetty in Long Beach. Photo courtesy the LBFD.

Some of the people were rescued from the water after the boat sank.

One man died at the scene. The 10 others were taken to local hospitals where three were in critical condition, according to the LBFD.

It was unknown what caused the crash and if alcohol or speed were factors.

City News Service and staff writer Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.