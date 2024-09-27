Two motorcyclists crashed into each other shortly before midnight last night in North Long Beach, killing one and injuring the other, police said.

The two men, both on Harley Davidsons, were headed east on Artesia Boulevard “directly next to” each other when they collided near Long Beach Boulevard, police said. The collision sent one of the riders careening into a parked vehicle, according to the department.

Police said they’re still investigating why the two men collided, but speed, distracted driving and impaired driving do not appear to be factors.

One of the men died at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police have not yet released the name of the man who died.

The LBPD asked anyone with more information about the crash to contact Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.