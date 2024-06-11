An elderly person was killed in a house fire in West Long Beach Monday evening, according to authorities, who are still trying to determine what sparked the flames.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the 2400 block of Fashion Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree said.

Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from inside the home as an ambulance arrives.

Crews doused the flames within 10 minutes, according to Crabtree. They found the deceased elderly person inside the home, he said.

The person’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

Nobody else was hurt in the blaze. Fire investigators were at the scene Monday night working to determine exactly what happened.