Long Beach officials will answer questions and share information about plans to convert the Luxury Inn in North Long Beach to temporary homeless housing at an open house on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Luxury Inn, 5950 Long Beach Blvd.

After repeated complaints from neighbors and hundreds of police calls to the motel in recent years, the city bought it last year with $16.6 million in state funding from Project Homekey.

The 78-room motel will be remodeled to provide temporary dwellings for unhoused people, which officials have said could help bring people who don’t want to stay in congregate shelters off the street.

When the City Council voted to buy the motel in 2022, officials expected renovations to begin quickly and hoped to welcome the first residents this fall, but the project appears somewhat behind schedule. City Homeless Services Bureau Manager Paul Duncan told a homeless advisory committee this week that fencing for the site had just arrived and construction should start soon.