The start of planned nighttime lane closures on the Vincent Thomas Bridge has been pushed back until Oct. 8, according to a Caltrans news release.

The closures will allow workers to install gates that prevent unauthorized access to the bridge’s support cables, which people have recently tried to climb, according to a Caltrans spokesperson.

The work was originally expected to start Monday. Once it begins, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays lanes may be closed in one or both directions.

The project is expected to take about three weeks; a much longer, more significant closure to replace the bridge deck isn’t expected to start until 2025.

Drivers who plan to cross the bridge should check Caltrans’ Quickmap for the most current construction and closure information.