Police say they’re investigating a deadly crash that happened on Pacific Coast Highway near Long Beach City College’s Pacific Coast Campus Sunday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m., the Long Beach Police Department said on X, formerly Twitter, that PCH from Rose Avenue to Cherry Avenue would be closed in both directions while they investigate.

Few details were immediately available, but police at the scene confirmed it was a fatal traffic collision.

Bystanders said a woman was riding a bike when she was struck by a vehicle.

One witness, Tammy Long, said a woman riding a bicycle was crossing at PCH and Cherry when a car hit her and dragged her several yards.

Long said she’s witnessed multiple traffic deaths along PCH and that more needs to be done to increase visibility in the area.

“This stretch, we hear and see cars racing down all the time,” Long said. “A life can be gone just like that.”

