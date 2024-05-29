Caltrans is considering adding bike lanes to a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway between the Los Angeles River and The Traffic Circle, a move the agency hopes will protect cyclists and pedestrians.

Last year, five people either on foot or on a scooter were killed in traffic collisions along that stretch of roadway, something that helped make PCH one of the city’s deadliest roads.

Caltrans is now exploring three options to install bike lanes that range from painting new street lines to building a raised median that protects the bike lane and sidewalk.

PCH currently has three lanes of travel in each direction with the curbside lanes being used for parking during non-peak hours. The graphics released by Caltrans show the roadway being potentially narrowed to two lanes in each direction.

A graphic provided by Caltrans shows options for adding bike lanes to Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach.

Caltrans said the new bike lanes will connect cyclists to the LA River bike path and encourage people to get out of their cars and use other modes of transportation.

In a Tweet, Councilmember Suely Saro, whose district is traversed by the project, said she was excited about the plan.

“This initiative will close gaps and significantly enhance safety and accessibility for all riders,” she wrote.

Residents who want to weigh in on the project can fill out a survey at bit.ly/pch-bikelane or attend an in-person meeting on June 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Guidance Center, 1301 Pine Ave., Long Beach.