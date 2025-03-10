Rollerskaters rejoice: after months of delays, the outdoor roller rink and sports court at Junipero Beach are now open.

The new amenities on the sand include a shade structure, a full basketball court with integrated seating and an oval rollerskating area at 2630 E. Ocean Blvd., where Junipero Avenue dead-ends at the beach.

Crews broke ground on the project in January 2024. It was originally projected to open last May.

The $1 million project faced multiple delays, including one to update the surface coating for increased “durability and performance,” said Jocelin Padilla, a spokesperson for the Public Works Department.

For the surface coating, the Public Works Department opted to bring in a “specialty installer for specific materials not originally specified in the construction plans,” Padilla said.

That process hit a snag when a technical issue with the state’s Department of Industrial Relations verification system prevented the vendor from completing registration for two weeks, Padilla said.

Other issues included having to resurvey and re-engineer parts of the custom-built shade structure, according to Padilla.

Skaters take advantage of the sunny, warm weather as they skate at the new roller rink that opened to the public this past weekend at Junipero Beach in Long Beach on Monday, March 10, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The city previously postponed the opening to August, then September and abruptly canceled a previous planned grand opening.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and continued enthusiasm for this project,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “We are thrilled to see this vision come to life with upgraded amenities that will provide fun, new ways to stay active and engaged on our beautiful coastline.”

City officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Amy Hernandez enjoys skating at the new roller rink that opened to the public this past weekend at Junipero Beach in Long Beach on Monday, March 10, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“As a skater myself, I’m especially thrilled to see our city’s first skate park on the sand become a reality,” Councilmember Cindy Allen said in a statement.

The additions were the result of feedback from more than 1,000 residents, a process that began in July 2022, according to the city.