A man was struck by three vehicles and killed this morning in Long Beach, authorities said.

The crashes occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, near Molino Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The first vehicle fled the scene, police said, while the motorist in the second vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sportage, pulled over and call 911.

“While the driver was waiting for police to respond, they observed the pedestrian being struck again by a white truck and dragged east of Molino Avenue,” according to a police statement. “The truck fled the scene ahead of officers’ arrival. The driver of Kia Sportage stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.”

The first vehicle was going eastbound in the No. 2 lane of PCH when it struck the man, who was crossing northbound outside of a crosswalk, police said. The impact forced the pedestrian to fall into the No. 1 lane at the intersection of Molino Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Long Beach police urged anyone with information about the death tocall them at 562-570-5130. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.