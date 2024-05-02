A pedestrian who was struck by an SUV at a Long Beach intersection died two days later at a hospital, police said today.

Officers responded to the intersection of Fourth Street and Atlantic Avenue shortly before 6:25 p.m. April 22 to reports regarding a traffic crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived at the location and took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he died April 24.

Police said detectives were notified Wednesday of the pedestrian’s death.

According to police, a 2002 Lexus SUV made a left turn northbound on Atlantic Avenue from East Fourth Street moments before hitting the pedestrian.

The driver remained at the crash scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said speed and distracted driving were not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.