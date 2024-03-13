A brown pelican that was found with a slashed pouch in San Pedro was continuing its recovery today.

The bird’s pouch was severed from the base to the tip on both sides and required more than 400 stitches to repair, according to International Bird Rescue.

“There is strong evidence this was caused by a human,” the organization said in a statement.

The bird underwent surgery and was “resting comfortably” on Monday.

Blue the pelican in an enclosure one day after surgery. Photo by Jennifer Martines, courtesy International Bird Rescue.

Nicknamed “Blue” for the color of her temporary ID band, the pelican was found in San Pedro on Sunday by the crew of the sports-fishing boat Native Sun, who contacted rescuers at Marine Mammal Care Center.

The bird was delivered to International Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center in San Pedro. Blue is an adult female and is expected to fully recover after a month in expert care, said JD Bergeron, CEO of International Bird Rescue.

An additional surgery will be required to fully repair the pouch, which is integral to the bird’s effort to eat and stay hydrated, Bergeron said.

Dr. Rebecca Duerr examines blue the pelican before surgery to repair its pouch. Photo by Ariana Gastelum, courtesy International Bird Rescue.

“I wish we weren’t handling another terrible case like this, but the pelican is in the best possible spot with an experienced veterinary team who will make all the difference in her recovery,” Bergeron said. “We are grateful to members of the public for noticing her struggle and acting quickly to get her into care.”

According to Bergeron, International Bird Rescue had a cluster of seven similar slashing cases in 2019-2021, and a dead pelican was spotted by rangers at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu in 2021.

The nonprofit wildlife organization relies on public support to help fund the care of injured, sick and orphaned waterbirds. Donations can be made at birdrescue.org/donate.