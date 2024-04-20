Long Beach firefighters doused a blaze that severely damaged two homes on the Peninsula last night.

Crews were called to the fire on 64th Place near Ocean Boulevard around 10:38 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found “two homes that had significant fire damage,” Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without anyone being injured, he said.

Because of the extensive damage, the families living in the two homes were displaced, according to Crabtree, who said the Red Cross offered them assistance.

Crabtree said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.