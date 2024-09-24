Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after being struck by a fire engine that was responding to an emergency near the Alamitos Bay Marina last night.

The Long Beach Fire Department said the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Dispatch records show Engine 8 was responding to a traffic collision at North Studebaker Road and Pacific Coast Highway at that time.

“As they were leaving the fire station, Engine 8 was involved in an accident that resulted in a fatality,” the Fire Department said in a statement. “The crew of Engine 8 immediately rendered aid, but unfortunately, the individual was determined deceased at the scene.”

Fire Station 8 is on Second Street at Claremont Avenue, just across the bridge from Naples.

The man was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Michael Shaun Ross. He was homeless, according to the Medical Examiner’s Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individual involved and his family,” the LBFD said in its statement.

Police said they’re still investigating how the crash occurred.

The Fire Department said it was also tending to the firefighters involved and would provide them with “critical incident stress management.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.