Thousands gathered in boats in Alamitos Bay, on porches and parks in Naples and along the shoreline of the Peninsula Monday for the annual Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show on Independence Day-eve.

The show, organized by John Morris, owner of Boathouse on the Bay, went on despite some uncertainty this year over the event would secure permits. An environmental group had filed lawsuit alleging organizers had been polluting Alamitos Bay, but it was dismissed in April.

Monday’s “block party” event at Morris’ Alamitos Bay restaurant featured paragliders, music, local politicians and lots of food, catered by Naples Rib Company. Proceeds from the event benefitted a number of local charities.