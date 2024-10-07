The night began just as it did 90 years ago — with Beethoven.

The Long Beach Symphony is marking its 90th season this year. To celebrate, Saturday’s inaugural concert started with Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” the same piece of music the symphony opened with back in 1934, according to organizers.

Musicians perform at the 90th anniversary of the Long Beach Symphony at The Terrace Theater, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Long Beach. Photograph by William Liang.

Attendees stand for the national anthem at the 90th anniversary of the Long Beach Symphony at The Terrace Theater, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Long Beach. Photograph by William Liang.

According to the symphony, the “dramatic and stirring piece” encapsulates “the themes of resistance and triumph over oppression, mirroring Beethoven’s own deep belief in the ideals of liberty and justice.”

After the overture, the symphony played the West Coast premiere of Anne Clyne’s “Quarter Days.” They were then joined by baritone Adam Richardson, for Dvořák’s “Goin’ Home.”

Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello said the special concert was a celebration of “our past, our present, and our future as it relates to human experiences and convictions.”

