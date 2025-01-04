Houses cost too much in Long Beach? Not for everyone. If you’ve got $5 million or more rattling around in your bank account that you’ve been squirreling away for a nice home — preferably on the water — you can purchase something that will satisfy your needs in terms of shelter.

Last year was another boom year for top-shelf homes in the city, and the most expensive homes sold in 2024 featured pricier properties than in 2023, with $4.34 million being the cheapest on the top 10 list of most expensive homes sold in Long Beach last year — and that minimum price was less than half of what it took to get to the No.1 position, which was a repeat sale for sprawling and beautiful compound at 20 37th Place on a bluff adjacent to the pier in Belmont Heights.

The pool and patio area at Casa Oceana on the bluff by the Belmont Pier. Redfin photo.

After selling in 2020 for the first time in 43 years at a league-leading $7.25 million, it turned around in 2024, selling in February at a price of $9.2 million, putting it at the top of the list of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city. The 7,692-square-foot Spanish Colonial Revival estate features 225 feet of ocean frontage, private stairs to the beach, imported Spanish tile floors, an office-library, an elevator, a koi pond, 100-year-old fountains, a private gated entrance and footpaths that wind through the estate’s 1.28-acre grounds.

You can argue about it, but the estate, called Casa Oceana, is likely to be considered the most spectacular piece of real estate in the city, and that’s reflected in the price.

Following are five other homes selling for more than $5 million in 2024’s list of high-dollar sales.

Enjoy breakfast and coffee with a view of Alamitos Bay in this home on The Toledo that sold for $7.7 million. Redfin photo.

You’ll never forget you’re living on the water here, starting from the minute you enter the foyer with its three-story wall of windows looking out onto Alamitos Bay and beyond. The five-bedroom, five-bath house features 4,823 square feet of living space and private balconies and patios. You can park your yacht steps from your door at your 80-foot pier with two slips. The 1967 home sold in November for $7.7 million.

This Naples home that sold for $6.45 million, topped the list of three $5-million-plus homes sold on Naples’ Gold Coast in 2024. Redfin photo.

This 1979 home was totally renovated, down to the studs. The four-bedroom, four-bath 2,735-square-foot home features a five-car garage in this parking-impacted neighborhood. An elevator provides easy access throughout the three-level home that sold for $6.45 million in October. The property’s deep water boat slip can handle anything you throw at it, from a 20-foot Duffy to a mega yacht.

This Rivo Alto Canal-front home has four bedrooms and four baths in more than 4,000 square feet of living space, sitting on a lot and a half. The property, sold in November for $5.8 million. Redfin photo.

The custom-built 2021 home has numerous upgrades and, like every Naples waterfront home, has spectacular views from virtually anywhere in the house. It has four bedrooms and four baths in more than 4,000 square feet of living space, sitting on a lot and a half. The property, which sold in November for $5.8 million, has 45 feet of frontage which takes advantage of the expansive views and a 42-foot private boat slip out front. The home provides an indoor-outdoor lifestyle thanks to a wall of windows that connects the living room, by way of sliding doors, to the BBQ patio, or from the formal dining room, through an accordion glass door, to a fire pit and sitting area.

A rare interloper on the list of priciest homes in Long Beach in 2024, was this six-bedroom home in the tony and architecturally notable Park Estates neighborhood. This home sits on .88 acres and includes five bathrooms. Several homes in the pricey neighborhood are classic examples of Mid-Century Modern style, this home, sold in September for $5.5 million, fits in well among its neighbors.

You get the feeling you’re actually at sea when looking out the window of this Lido Lane home that sold for $5.5 million. Redfin photo.

Designed by Modernist architect David Tennyson Rich in 1987, this home, situated at the southern point of Naples Island, has the perfect location. Selling for $5.5 million in December, the three-level home has four bedrooms and four baths in nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. For maximum viewing, the home’s formal dining room is on the second level and, as you’ve probably come to expect by now, the private pier with two slips can accommodate craft of every reasonable size.

This home on Naples’ Gold Coast was built in 1977 and sold by its original owners in 2024 for $5.04 million. Redfin photo.

Looks like Lido Lane is the street of dreams in Long Beach, with three entries in the list of the six homes sold in 2024 for more than $5 million. It’s no wonder they call this stretch of Naples the Gold Coast. This 1977 home was in the same family since it was built and was sold for $5.435 in April. It’s a bit diminutive compared with its neighbors. At two stories, it’s flanked by a brace of three-level palaces, and with a relatively small 2,652 square feet of living space, the three-bedroom, three-bath house is a likely candidate for an extensive upgrade. But what do you expect for just $5 million and change?