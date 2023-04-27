A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after detectives discovered three pounds of drugs and a stash of illegal guns while serving a search warrant at his home in West Long Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Police say they conducted the search just before noon Monday in the 2100 block of Williams Street, where the resident, Kirk Collins, was believed to be illegally in possession of firearms.

Officers detained Collins and discovered three assault rifles, including an unserialized fully automatic AR-15; two handguns, one of which was unserialized; one shotgun; three pounds of narcotics; and a large sum of cash, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police on Tuesday seized several weapons and three pounds of drugs from a home in West Long Beach, according to the LBPD. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department.

Collins was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of one count each of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded weapon, being a prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited possessor in possession of ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, according to the LBPD.

Police did not immediately say why Collins was prohibited from owning firearms or why they began investigating him.

Records show he’s since been released on $50,000 bail.