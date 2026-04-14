The body of a man was found near the water’s edge on the Long Beach shoreline Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Authorities have not yet identified the man, who was found on the shore in the 1900 block of E. Ocean Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., said a Long Beach police spokesperson. They estimated his age to be between 30 and 40 years old.

From a photo taken at the scene, the body appears to be that of a slim man, face down in the shallow water between Alamitos Beach and Junipero Beach, near the Pride lifeguard tower. Some debris is scattered around him in the surf.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, adding that an investigation is ongoing. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.