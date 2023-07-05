Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that took place at a supermarket in North Long Beach Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported, police say.

At approximately 6:29 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to a reports of a shooting at a Superior Grocers supermarket in the 5400 Block of Cherry Avenue. According to police, the shooting was prompted by a verbal altercation in the parking lot between multiple people.

One man in the group fired a gun before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Erik Leon, a store manager, said he witnessed a group of about seven men fighting inside the store near one of the registers. Leon said that after about a minute, the men exited the store and that’s when shooting took place.

Leon said he heard six to eight gunshots and bullet marks could be seen in one of the pillars near the store exit. The store closed shortly after police arrived on scene, he said.

“Officers searched the area and the supermarket. At this time, it does not appear any person was injured,” Lt. Steven Costa said in a statement.

According to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree, the LBFD was at the scene for 15 minutes before being cleared by LBPD.

Nico Warren, a Long Beach Resident, said he was at a nearby Planet Fitness around the time of the shooting when the gym went into an emergency lockdown and everyone was asked to leave. “I’ve never heard of a business asking people to leave before,” Warren wrote.

Detectives were notified of the incident and the investigation is ongoing, police said.