Police sought the public’s assistance today in locating a suspected hit-and-run driver who severely injured another motorist in Long Beach.

Officers were sent to near the intersection of California Avenue and San Antonio Drive around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to reports regarding a traffic collision, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim was offered medical assistance at the scene but declined treatment. The woman eventually took herself to a hospital several hours later for injuries sustained during the collision.

Detectives determined after further investigation that a tan Toyota Avalon was traveling east on San Antonio Drive moments before it ran a red light at California Avenue and struck the victim’s car.

“The driver briefly got out his car, then got back in and fled the scene,” police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding the hit-and-run collision was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Det. Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.