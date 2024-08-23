The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 29-year-old at-risk missing person, Davontay M. Clark, who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday leaving his home near Poly High.

Clark is on foot, has no car or cell phone, and does have a tracking device. He suffers from mental conditions and is not verbal, police said.

He was last seen leaving his residence in the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard, near Poly High.

Clark is 5-foot-9, weighs 169 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a PUMA shirt, camouflage pants and PUMA shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.