The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an “at-risk” 57-year-old woman who was last seen in the Memorial Heights area in Long Beach early Monday morning.

The woman, La Tran, was last seen in her room at a living facility in the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue on Monday, July 3 at 6 a.m. during a patient check. During a second check, staff discovered that Tran was no longer in her room.

Authorities say that Tran suffers from mental and cognitive conditions and does not have a car, phone, or tracking device to locate her.

Tran is 5 feet tall, 124 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities did not give a description of the clothing she was last seen in. Her location is still unknown.

Anyone with information about Tran is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711.