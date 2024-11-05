First returns expected around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5

The first local results Tuesday, comprised of mail-in ballots cast before Election Day, are expected between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Another sizable tranche of ballots from early voting is expected between 8:45 and 9 p.m.

Large amounts of ballots cast on Election Day will then begin to arrive at the county’s tabulation center were workers will likely count until 3 a.m. on election night, with daily updates thereafter, according to County Clerk and Registrar-Recorder spokesman Mike Sanchez.

In narrow races, it could take days or weeks for a clear winner to emerge, but others will crystalize quickly.

“There’s two camps of results,” Cal State Long Beach Political Science Professor Matt Lesenyie said. “The things that are clear and away we’ll know that night and the longest we’ll have to wait for some of the county level stuff, save a couple races, I think that’s going to also be Thursday.”

Measure A

Countywide sales tax increase to fund homeless services and affordable housing

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

Measure LB

Ending a tax exemption on two Long Beach local power plants to raise money for the city’s general fund

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

Measure JB

Overhauling the city of Long Beach’s hiring system

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

Measure AC

Authorizing $990 million in bonds for renovations at Long Beach City College

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

Long Beach City Council District 4

Daryl Supernaw: 0.0% – 0,000

Herlinda Chico: 0.0% – 0,000

LBCC Board of Trustees Area 4

Ennette Y. Morton 0.0% – 0,000

Richard “Dick” Gaylord 0.0% – 0,000

District Attorney

George Gascón: 0.0% – 0,000

Nathan Hochman: 0.0% – 0,000

Results for all L.A. County races are available here.

Proposition 36

Increasing penalties for theft and drug trafficking

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

Proposition 32

Raising the state minimum wage to $18

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

Proposition 33

Allowing local governments to impose rent controls

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

Proposition 5

Lowering voter approval requirements for local housing and infrastructure

Yes: 0.0% – 0,000

No: 0.0% – 0,000

U.S. House of Reps District 42

Robert Garcia (D – i): 0.0% – 0,000

John Briscoe (R): 0.0% – 0,000

U.S. House of Reps District 44

Nanette Diaz Barragán (D – i): 0.0% – 0,000

Roger Groh (R): 0.0% – 0,000

State Senate District 33

Lena A. Gonzalez (D – i) : 0.0% – 0,000

Mario Paz (R): 0.0% – 0,000

State Assembly District 69

Josh Lowenthal (D – i): 0.0% – 0,000

Joshua Rodriguez (R): 0.0% – 0,000

Results for all statewide races are available here.