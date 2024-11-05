First returns expected around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5
The first local results Tuesday, comprised of mail-in ballots cast before Election Day, are expected between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m. Another sizable tranche of ballots from early voting is expected between 8:45 and 9 p.m.
Large amounts of ballots cast on Election Day will then begin to arrive at the county’s tabulation center were workers will likely count until 3 a.m. on election night, with daily updates thereafter, according to County Clerk and Registrar-Recorder spokesman Mike Sanchez.
In narrow races, it could take days or weeks for a clear winner to emerge, but others will crystalize quickly.
“There’s two camps of results,” Cal State Long Beach Political Science Professor Matt Lesenyie said. “The things that are clear and away we’ll know that night and the longest we’ll have to wait for some of the county level stuff, save a couple races, I think that’s going to also be Thursday.”
Measure A
Countywide sales tax increase to fund homeless services and affordable housing
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
Measure LB
Ending a tax exemption on two Long Beach local power plants to raise money for the city’s general fund
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
Measure JB
Overhauling the city of Long Beach’s hiring system
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
Measure AC
Authorizing $990 million in bonds for renovations at Long Beach City College
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
Long Beach City Council District 4
Daryl Supernaw: 0.0% – 0,000
Herlinda Chico: 0.0% – 0,000
LBCC Board of Trustees Area 4
Ennette Y. Morton 0.0% – 0,000
Richard “Dick” Gaylord 0.0% – 0,000
District Attorney
George Gascón: 0.0% – 0,000
Nathan Hochman: 0.0% – 0,000
Proposition 36
Increasing penalties for theft and drug trafficking
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
Proposition 32
Raising the state minimum wage to $18
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
Proposition 33
Allowing local governments to impose rent controls
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
Proposition 5
Lowering voter approval requirements for local housing and infrastructure
Yes: 0.0% – 0,000
No: 0.0% – 0,000
U.S. House of Reps District 42
Robert Garcia (D – i): 0.0% – 0,000
John Briscoe (R): 0.0% – 0,000
U.S. House of Reps District 44
Nanette Diaz Barragán (D – i): 0.0% – 0,000
Roger Groh (R): 0.0% – 0,000
State Senate District 33
Lena A. Gonzalez (D – i) : 0.0% – 0,000
Mario Paz (R): 0.0% – 0,000
State Assembly District 69
Josh Lowenthal (D – i): 0.0% – 0,000
Joshua Rodriguez (R): 0.0% – 0,000
