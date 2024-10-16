Welcome to the Long Beach Post’s nonpartisan voter guide. We’re an independent, nonprofit newsroom that is able to cover our city because of donations from readers like you. Check out our full voter guide for local ballot measures and races at lbpost.com/elections.

Los Angeles County is still in the throes of a homelessness crisis, and local leaders say they need a long-term funding source to combat it. Measure A would repeal a temporary quarter-cent sales tax that’s currently funding homeless services and replace it with a permanent half-cent sales tax.

What does that mean in practice? Currently, for every $20 you spend on everything from clothes to fast food, the county charges an extra 5 cents. Measure A would boost that to 10 cents. The tax increase hurts more for larger purchases: If you buy a car for $20,000, you will pay an additional $500 in sales tax.

Like with the temporary tax — known as Measure H — Measure A money would fund homeless shelters, housing and mental health resources. The new tax would also provide legal support to prevent evictions.

The tax is expected to generate about $1 billion a year for L.A. County. If Measure A doesn’t pass, Measure H’s quarter-cent sales tax will end in 2027, meaning many homelessness programs will lose funding.

L.A. County leadership argues Measure H has been crucial in reducing the local homeless population. The County CEO’s office estimates that 42,000 people have been moved into permanent housing because of it. That’s part of why many homeless services groups — including the Women’s & Children’s Crisis Shelter, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and LA Family Housing — say Measure A is necessary.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is against Measure A, arguing a sales tax is not the way to end homelessness. Layers of bureaucracy at the county, they say, will hinder its effectiveness.

Measure A also has a major impact specifically in Long Beach. If it passes, the city’s sales tax would be 10.75%, which puts it among the highest in the state. That rate, which exceeds the current 10.25% state cap on sales tax, is possible because of a complicated interaction between Measure A and an earlier ballot measure (confusingly, also called Measure A) that Long Beach voters passed to fund city infrastructure and public safety. Long story short, because the new Measure A is allowed to exceed the cap, Long Beach could collect the maximum amount of local sales tax and then lay the additional .5% tax on top of it.

Long Beach says it would put the extra money, estimated to be $24 million per year, toward creating affordable housing, supporting home ownership, providing rental assistance, increasing mental health and addiction treatment, reducing and preventing homelessness, and providing services for children, families, veterans, domestic violence survivors, seniors, and people with disabilities experiencing homelessness.