Another 526 vote centers will open across LosAngeles County Saturday, allowing people to cast their ballots for Tuesday’s general election.

More than 100 vote centers have been open already in L.A. County for people wanting to cast their ballots early.

Starting Saturday, Los Angeles County will have a total of 648 vote centers available. You can see a map of all of them of all of them with live wait times here.

Vote centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Residents can visit any vote center, regardless of where they live in the county. People can cast their vote in person at the centers, or drop off their mail-in ballot.

On Election Day on Tuesday, vote centers will all be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Authorities are urging people to cast their ballots early rather than waiting until Tuesday to avoid long waits and also expedite the process of tabulating the vote.

As of Nov 1., only 22% of registered Long Beach voters had returned their ballots, according to a tally from the firm Political Data Intelligence. Returns were highest among white voters and those 65 or older.

“With additional vote centers opening this weekend, we encourage voters to take advantage of early voting options to avoid Election Day lines and ensure their voices are heard in the Election Night results,” Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said in a statement. “Voting early provides greater convenience and contributes to a smoother, more efficient election process for all.”

Residents who missed the registration deadline for the election but still want to vote can visit a vote center and complete a conditional voter registration form and cast a ballot.

The ballot will be held until the voter’s eligibility is confirmed.