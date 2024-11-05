Watch lbpost.com/elections for live updates and analysis in today’s election.

There’s no street sweeping today in Long Beach. It’s one of the many city services — including libraries and code enforcement — shut down for Election Day.

Long Beach in 2021 declared the first Tuesday of every November a local holiday to observe Election Day. The city’s former mayor (now congressman) has urged the federal government to do the same thing.

City officials today are encouraging everyone to vote in the pivotal presidential election and on a swath of local measures that will have huge implications for Long Beach and its budget. If you haven’t voted yet, you can quickly get up to speed on them in our nonpartisan voter guide.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Long Beach residents can cast their ballot at any vote center in L.A. County. You can find a map with live wait times here.