The presidential race has huge implications for California — even taking on outsized importance compared to other states — so it will dominate most of the Election Day coverage you see, but a host of state and local measures primed to shape the future of Long Beach are also up for a vote today.

Here are the races we’ll be watching tonight after polls close at 8 p.m. You can follow live results at lbpost.com/elections.

Local tax measures

This election will dictate the city of Long Beach’s budget (and your taxes) for years to come thanks to two local questions: Measure A and Measure LB.

Measure A would raise the countywide sales tax to permanently fund homeless services and affordable housing production to the tune of $1 billion annually. Without it, the current tax funding homeless services (Measure H) will expire in 2027.

Measure A also has unique effects in Long Beach, letting the city raise its sales tax rate to 10.75%, matching the highest in the state. That additional hike would raise another $24 million annually for the city’s general fund. Long Beach leaders have pledged to spend it on things like public safety and infrastructure projects ahead of the 2028 Olympics. It’s money they say could help plug the looming budget deficits caused by the city’s diminishing oil revenue.

In that same vein, the city has asked voters to repeal a tax exemption on two local power plants, something officials estimate could bring in $15 million or more per year to fund city services.

Cal State Long Beach Political Science Professor Matt Lesenyie said he expects this measure to strike a chord with voters who may feel like the power producers got an unfair free pass on paying taxes for many years.

“Tickles a vein that I think appeals to residents and homeowners, a sense of fairness,” he said.

Will voters get tough on crime?

Crime has been a top-of-mind issue for many Long Beach voters. They’ll be able to weigh in directly in the District Attorney’s race — where challenger Nathan Hochman has run solidly to the right of progressive incumbent George Gascón — and on Proposition 36, which would toughen penalties on repeat drug and theft offenders.

Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert has come out firmly in support of Proposition 36, arguing he needs more tools to steer repeated low-level offenders into mental health and drug-treatment programs.

And while Lesenyie does not expect the DA’s race to be close — polls have heavily favored Hochman — he says it has the opportunity to be a “statement” vote that shows how residents feel about how local leaders have handled crime.

State, local and federal representatives

Long Beach has a House of Representatives seat, state Senate seat and state Assembly seat on the ballot tonight, but the races aren’t expected to be competitive. All the incumbent Democrats — freshman Rep. Robert Garcia, state Sen. Lena Gonzalez and Assemblyman Josh Lowenthal — are expected to cruise to victory over their Republican challengers.

Lesenyie said he’s more interested in the neighboring 45th Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Michelle Steel and Democrat Derek Tran, which could help determine the balance of power in the narrowly divided House of Representatives.

The only Long Beach City Council race not yet decided is in the 4th District in East Long Beach. You can read more about those candidates here.