With the end of election season finally on the horizon, here are six local spots to pass the time or get out your jitters while watching results roll in on Tuesday night.

Trademark Brewing (233 E. Anaheim St.)

Guests sporting an “I Voted” sticker can get their first beer for $5. This neighborhood brewery has award-winning beers, and it will have screens set up with election coverage until they close at 10 p.m.

Trademark opens at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will also be hosting a chess and game night.

Watch Me! Sports Bar (6527 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.)

This woman-owned bar typically focuses on showcasing women’s sports, but starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, it will host an election night watch party.

The bar will also be showcasing women’s college basketball games from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday on some of its 26 TVs. Happy hour prices are available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Food and beverage industry workers can also enjoy special prices Tuesday.

Buvons Natural Wine Bar + Shop (1147 Loma Ave.)

Buvons will have a projector going with coverage of the election results.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the shop will host a wine tasting with women winemakers and will have happy hour pricing until the shop closes at 9 p.m. No tickets are required.

The shop in the Zaferia neighborhood opens at 2 p.m. for anyone interested in stopping by to grab a drink or a bottle of wine ahead of polls closing.

Altar Society Brewing and Coffee Co. (230 Pine Ave.)

This brewpub in Downtown Long Beach will host trivia starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but TVs will be trained on election coverage.

Altar Society is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays with a food menu offering pizza, sandwiches, salads and more.

Ballast Point Brewing (110 N. Marina Drive)

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Geeks Who Drink will host a trivia night at Ballast Point Brewing’s Long Beach location.

TVs will be on with election coverage, but the main audio will be trivia-focused starting at 7 p.m.

Ballast Point is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden (4020 Atlantic Ave.)

This German-themed bar and biergarten in Bixby Knolls will showcase election results from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Along with a variety of German and Belgian beers, wine, sangria and non-alcoholic beverages, the restaurant also offers sausages, schnitzel, burgers, pretzels and traditional German desserts.