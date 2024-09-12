Candidates in Long Beach and the larger region will trade barbs and present platforms during a community forum next week at the Alpert Jewish Community Center.

In the Long Beach area, six candidates are competing for three seats this November, including the City Council’s 4th District, between incumbent Daryl Supernaw and college trustee Herlinda Chico; California’s 69th Assembly seat, between Josh Lowenthal and Josh Rodriguez; and the local congressional seat, in which freshman Democrat Robert Garcia will once again face Josh Briscoe, a perennial Republican candidate.

Moderators from the League of Women Voters will steer a discussion among candidates that will concern locally balloted propositions. They will also ask questions submitted by the audience. Members of the public are asked to register for a seat and submit questions by Friday, Sept. 13.

According to Jewish Long Beach’s CEO Deborah Goldfarb, the forum is meant to bring up issues “that face not just the Jewish community, but the entire nation at this time.”

“It starts in our own backyard and grows from there,” Goldfarb wrote. “Every race is important, and we feel strongly that candidates must answer the questions that will help voters make an educated decision (at) the ballot box.”

The two-hour forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 and conclude over coffee and dessert. For more information and to RSVP, visit the link provided.