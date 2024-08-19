Long Beach Congressman Robert Garcia will be one of several speakers Monday to usher in the start of the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago.

Democrats gathered Monday to begin the brisk four-day convention intended to draw sharp, programmatic differences with the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump but also walk a line between promoting President Joe Biden’s first-term accomplishments while recognizing his Vice President Kamala Harris as the rightful nomination for the next four years.

In his speech, expected to commence around 4:15 p.m. PST, Garcia said he plans to talk about his tenure as mayor of Long Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic. From there, he will pivot to “the failures of the Donald Trump presidency” during the pandemic.

Garcia’s mother and stepfather died from complications due to COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

“What we needed at that time was real leadership and instead we had Donald Trump talking about conspiracy theories and really hurting our cause to take on the pandemic,” Garcia said Monday.

Biden, who exited the race last month amid mounting concerns over his age, will be the keynote speaker Monday night. Others are also expected to speak, including First Lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (who earned the party’s nomination in 2016), Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and former President Bill Clinton.

Speaking to Biden’s exit at a California delegation breakfast, longtime Democratic congresswoman Nancy Pelosi spoke highly of the president’s “selflessness” to step aside and that Monday will be dedicated to celebrating “his greatness.”

“We owe a debt of enormous gratitude to President Biden for putting the country over his own wishes,” Garcia said. “He really believed this was the best thing for the country and I greatly respect that.”

In this file photo from Jan. 9, 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden, center, tours the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project with Mario Cordero, left, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, right. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Festivities will culminate Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz receiving the party’s nomination to run against former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance in November. Harris previously won the nomination in a roll call vote earlier this month. She will formally accept the nomination during her speech Thursday, as part of the convention’s finale, while Walz will accept his spot on Wednesday.

“The story here is simple and it’s one that will resonate with Americans across the country: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for the American people and America’s future. Donald Trump is only fighting for himself,” said Minyon Moore, the convention’s chair.

When asked, Garcia said he’s proud of Harris, who swore him into his mayorship in 2014 and whom he initially backed in the 2020 presidential race.

“It’s exciting to see the rest of the country get to know someone the way a lot of us know her,” Garcia said of Harris. “For people to be able to experience her incredible intellect, her commitment to fighting for working people, her support of communities in need… just to watch that happening across the country… people are learning that she’s a tough prosecutor and can take on the case against Donald Trump is really exciting.”

The convention kicks off one month after Republicans held theirs in Milwaukee, 93 miles north of Chicago, underscoring the competition between the two camps over the critical swing region.

Garcia said the energy is “electric” in Chicago, as more than 4,000 delegates are expected to convene. In a year in which the trappings and structure of politics have paled in the glare of voter resentment, he and others hope the Democratic Party will seal its Presidential nomination in a celebration marked by unity and renewal.

But challenges loom for the party’s new standard-bearer. The DNC is expected to play out before a backdrop of protests in Chicago, as more than 200 groups representing hundreds of local and national organizations have announced plans to take part in two major protests during the convention.

Pro-Palestinian activists assembled Monday morning in Union Park, in protest over the Biden administration’s actions in the Israel-Hamas War. Television reports depict protestors carrying signs that read “End U.S. Aid to Israel” and “Stop the War,” while chanting “Free, free Palestine!”

The DNC will air the convention live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (3:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific) on Monday, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific) the following days.