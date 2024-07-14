Long Beach politicians were quick to condemn political violence after Donald Trump was wounded when a shooter opened fire at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania this evening. Two rallygoers were also wounded and one was killed, according to the U.S. Secret Service, which said its agents neutralized the shooter who fired at Trump from outside the event’s perimeter.

Rep. Robert Garcia: “The attack on former President Trump was horrific and we should all condemn this shooting in the strongest possible terms. There is no place in our country for political violence. I am grateful for the swift response from Secret Service and law enforcement.”

Mayor Rex Richardson: “My prayers are with our nation, and those impacted at today’s campaign rally for former President Trump. Political violence has no place in our communities, at campaign rallies, our capital, or anywhere in our nation. Violence against elected officials and candidates should not be tolerated as common place in our democracy. Regardless of views, everyone has the right to campaign or express their opinions without fear.”

State Sen. Lena Gonzalez: “Gun violence is too rampant in this country. I’m saddened by more Americans killed today at a Presidential campaign rally. Party affiliation shouldn’t make a difference, as everyone deserves to be safe in America.”

Long Beach police said they were “aware of the security incident in Pennsylvania and are in constant contact with our law enforcement partners in the region. We will have an increased police presence.”