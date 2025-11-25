This article was originally published by LAist on Nov. 24, 2025.

Topline: A program that offers CalFresh recipients an extra $60 a month to spend on fresh produce at participating stores and farmers markets is restarting thanks to renewed state funding.

The backstory: The CalFresh Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot Project was most recently funded at $10 million, but that was only enough to run the program for about three months.

How it works: When CalFresh recipients spend money on fresh fruits and vegetables at participating locations, their EBT cards are immediately rebated the amount they spend, up to $60 a month.

Funding boost: Thanks to a boost of $36 million in state funding, program organizers are hopeful it will last about 10 months. The renewed funding comes after food banks and meal programs in Los Angeles were forced to scramble to serve a rush of people looking for help during the longest government shutdown in American history.

The quote: The continuation of the program was a priority for State Sen. Laura Richardson, who represents cities including Carson and Compton. “You know, people are hurting,” Richardson told LAist. “The number one thing that we hear that people are concerned about is affordability.”

Find participating locations: There are about 90 participating retailers and farmers markets. You can find a list here.