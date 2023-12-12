As Port of Long Beach officials prepare the environmental review of plans for a massive wind turbine assembly facility, they’re holding public meetings to share information and collect input.

The first of two meetings is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13; another will be held on Jan. 10. Attendees will be able to ask questions about which environmental issues the review should address.

The $4.7 billion, 400-acre terminal would both allow the port to diversify its operations and revenue beyond moving cargo, and help the state reach its goals of generating up to 5 gigawatts of power from offshore wind by 2030 and 25 gigawatts by 2045.

The port could seek to offset any environmental impacts of the wind turbine terminal, including loss of marine habitat, with restoration projects in the area.

If built, the project known as “Pier Wind” would provide a projected 17,500 jobs over the next two decades. Workers would assemble turbines taller than the Eiffel Tower that would be towed out to sea to operate in the open ocean. Auctions held in 2022 doled out leases for sites off the coast of Morro Bay and Humboldt where completed turbines would be anchored to produce energy.

Construction of Long Beach’s Pier Wind would take place in stages and would require filling in hundreds of acres of harbor property. Work would begin in 2027 and the first portions of the facility would be operational in 2031.

Project information and environmental documents can be found here.

Wednesday’s meeting is at the Port of Long Beach administration building, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Parking is available in the courthouse garage at 101 Magnolia Ave. Free parking for the Dec. 13 meeting will be available at the City Parking Structure on Broadway and Cedar Ave., 332 W. Broadway, Long Beach 90802.