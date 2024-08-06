The city of Long Beach said Monday it will begin accepting bids for an operator of its forthcoming amphitheater local leaders have dubbed the “Long Beach Bowl.”

Over the next 50 days, officials with the city’s Economic Development Department will field proposals from venue management firms interested in running the facility: a multilevel structure, which will stand under 100 feet grade level at its highest point, seated atop six acres at the city’s waterfront between the Queen Mary and Harry Bridges Memorial Park.

A graphic from the city’s request for proposals shows the planned site for a temporary amphitheater near the Queen Mary.

“We’re building the next great international city and unleashing the creative economy through music, athletics, tourism and hospitality like never before,” said Economic Development Department Director Bo Martinez.

Following the Sept. 24 deadline, the firm selected will be responsible for “daily operations,” from booking the talent and venue staff to marketing shows. It will also be responsible for sound and noise management, a component in a feasibility study the city began earlier this year.

Chelsey Magallon, a spokesperson for the city’s Economic Development Department, said the details of the study, along with the cost and timeline of construction, are “not available at this time.”

Completion of the amphitheater is anticipated for summer 2025.

Once complete, the Long Beach Bowl will be the city’s first public amphitheater, capable of hosting a 12,000-person audience for live music and theater. Given its location and direction, it will offer a “Spanish Steps” style view of Long Beach’s skyline immediately to the north.

“It’s exciting to get started on our very own amphitheater — something that will be iconic and an amazing destination for both locals and tourists to enjoy,” said 1st District Councilmember Mary Zendejas.

But the amphitheater is temporary, officials said, made to last the next 5 to 8 years, while the city irons out its plans for a permanent venue.

It’s one of several projects planned throughout 43 acres in shoreline developments the city has unveiled ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, branded locally as “Elevate ‘28.”

Plans have been laid out to spend a combined $758 million across 180 projects — like new bridges, parks and community centers — but also to demolish the Queen Mary-adjacent “English Village,” a 1970s-era attraction that is largely vacant and in disrepair.

“Long Beach is elevating its status as a premier entertainment and tourist destination in Southern California,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

“The new Long Beach Bowl will be an iconic music venue on our beautiful waterfront that will highlight the spirit and culture of our community and will bring people together for concerts and festivals, further enhancing our landscape and stimulating our local economy.”