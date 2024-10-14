Veterans, active-duty military personnel and their family members can get free admission to the Queen Mary this Veterans Day.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, the ship permanently moored in Long Beach’s Queensway Bay will offer special programming and family-friendly activities designed to commemorate and celebrate the service of veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Starting today, tickets can be reserved here.

Attendees will get free access to the Churchill Exhibit, Engine Room, Ship Model Gallery, The Wheelhouse and the Shipyard. Upgraded experiences are also available, including guided tours, drinks at the Observation Bar, dining at the ship’s restaurants and retail shopping.

Known as the Grey Ghost because of her stealth and color, the Queen Mary carried an estimated 810,000 military personnel during World War II, according to the ship’s website.

During the war, it was known as the largest and fastest troopship, capable of carrying nearly 16,000 troops at a time with speeds up to 30 knots.

The Queen Mary, in its grey war paint, carries thousands of U.S. troops as it arrives in New York on June 20, 1945. USN, public domain photo, via Wikimedia Commons.

“As we open our doors to veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families, it’s a privilege to create a meaningful day filled with special programming that reflects our deep gratitude for their service and sacrifice,” Queen Mary Managing Director Steve Caloca said in a statement. “The Queen Mary has a rich history of service, and we are proud to continue that legacy by giving back to those who have given so much for our country.”

Entertainment will include strolling performances by the Lucky Lindy’s, GI Boys and a tribute to the Andrews Sisters. Meet-and-greets will also be available with the ship’s captain and officers along with stations to craft letters to active troops and for arts and crafts.

The ship took its last passenger voyage in 1967, arriving permanently in Long Beach on Dec. 9, 1967. The Queen Mary is bigger and faster than the Titanic, which was built more than 20 years prior.