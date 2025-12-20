An atmospheric river storm is expected to batter Southern California during the holiday week, bringing possible flooding just in time to make plans for many travelers a lot more complicated.

After arriving in the region on Tuesday, the storm system is expected to stay through at least Saturday. It is set to produce the most rain Wednesday and Thursday, with forecasters saying it will bring a total of 3 to 5 inches of rain through Friday.

It will likely be the most rain seen since a previous storm passed through the region last month.

Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said the city has already gotten 4.58 inches of rain since Oct. 1, nearly double the amount that fell in the same period last year.

“Travel, on Christmas Eve especially, it’s gonna be nasty,” Thompson said.

The National Weather Service office for Los Angeles County said the exact timing for the start of rains is uncertain, though travelers and locals should “mentally prepare for a wet Christmas holiday.”

Rain will likely start with some light showers on Tuesday afternoon, totaling a quarter-inch through the evening, according to the local station.

Wind gusts are set to reach 20 to 30 mph on Wednesday and Thursday, while mudslides are possible along sloped roads and flooding in neighborhoods near or below sea level. There is less than a 10% chance of thunderstorms either day.

Just as with Tuesday afternoon, showers are expected to be sporadic in frequency and intensity on Friday and Saturday as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

City officials, meanwhile, reminded commuters to watch for flooded roadways, and those living in low-lying areas like the Peninsula and Alamitos Bay should prepare for potential flooding. Those who must drive should check for road closures.

Travelers through Long Beach Airport should not expect rain delays, though fog may stymie flight times. An airport spokesperson said Saturday that people should arrive early and check with their airline for up-to-date flight status before heading to the airport.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Long Beach Airport to the southeast rather than the northwest due to rainy conditions Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

Residents are asked to avoid entering the ocean water for at least 72 hours after rainfall, as connected storm drains and rivers bring an influx of bacteria and pollution.

Boat owners: Double-check your vessels and fasten all dock lines in the event of a tidal surge. Trails and the dog park at the El Dorado Nature Center may temporarily close during and in the days following a storm. Patrons may still visit the museum inside the Nature Center during this time.

Street flooding, clogged storm drains, damaged traffic signals and downed trees should be reported by calling 562-570-2700 or using the Go Long Beach app or online portal. Emergency crews will be on standby.

Sand and sandbags are being distributed throughout the duration of the storm at the following city fire stations:

Lifeguard Station located at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard

Fire Station 7 (2295 Elm Ave.)

Fire Station 12 (1199 Artesia Blvd.)

Fire Station 13 (2475 Adriatic Ave.)

Fire Station 14 (off East Paoli Way and East 3rd Street)

Claremont Beach Lot (5400 E. Ocean Blvd.)

Officials ask that residents bring an ID and their own shovel to fill up to 10 bags. Those needing help with filling sandbags should visit the 72nd Place lifeguard station between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 to 24. Those with disabilities and other needs may request delivery of pre-filled sandbags by calling Fire Department Community Services at 562-570-2525 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 23.