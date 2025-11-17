Two separate storm systems are expected to dump about another inch of rain on Long Beach before conditions clear this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect a chance of rain to persist through Tuesday night from the current storm, then clear up before another system arrives late Thursday morning.

Since the rain began last Friday, Long Beach has received around 2.5 inches of rain. This month, Long Beach has received 3.42 inches of rain — the most in a month since February, when it got 2.77 inches of rain.

Some neighborhoods were inundated with water, including Naples, where TV cameras captured video this weekend of people kayaking on flooded streets.

Flooding was mitigated in most areas by Saturday night, said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree.

This week’s rainfall is expected to be much lighter, forecasters said. Up to four-tenths of an inch is likely to fall on Monday, with up to two-tenths of an inch expected on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are possible both days.

Conditions will likely clear up on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies expected and high temperatures in the low 60s before a weaker storm system arrives on Thursday.

Currently, the forecast shows a 40-50% chance of rain starting Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Skies are expected to begin clearing again around midday on Friday, with temperatures forecast to reach the low 70s this weekend.