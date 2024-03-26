Another storm system is bearing down on the Long Beach and Los Angeles areas, slated to arrive Easter weekend amid an atmospheric river that could produce heavy precipitation in some locations.

The National Weather Service said that the broad trough of low pressure is gathering strength as it rotates over the northwest Pacific, with predictions for it to make landfall in Northern California on Wednesday morning, sliding south along the coast and encompassing Southern California by Friday night or the predawn hours Saturday.

“This could be an efficient rain producer, as (models) show an atmospheric river pointing straight into Southern California Saturday into Sunday,” the NWS said in a statement. “The timing and intensity of the precipitation remain in flux, but … regardless of the exact track, cooler temperatures, gusty onshore winds and widespread precipitation continue to appear likely for the weekend.”

It was too early for a specific forecast on potential precipitation amounts, though the weather service acknowledged that rainfall in the Los Angeles metropolitan area could be “heavy at times” on Friday night and Saturday.

Lighter showers were predicted on Easter Sunday.

Rain is in the forecast after midnight Friday with lows in the 50s. Rain is likely on Saturday in Long Beach with highs in the lower 60s. The rain is expected to continue into Easter Sunday.

Rain is the forecast for Orange County coastal area and inland areas starting Friday night and through Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the 60s during the day and drop into the 40s at night.