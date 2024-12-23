It’s going to be a drizzly Christmas Eve. At least that’s what forecasters expect across Long Beach and the rest of Southern California.

The National Weather Service says a “weak weather system will bring a couple hours of light rain to many areas Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.”

Rainfall in Long Beach is expected to total about 0.14 inches. Most of the precipitation will fall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a 50% chance of rain continuing until 10 p.m., according to the NWS.

After the rain and clouds clear, the weather is expected to be sunny on Christmas with a high of 63. It’s expected to reach the mid-60s over the weekend.