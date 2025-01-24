The first rainstorm of the year is expected to arrive in Southern California this weekend, bringing possible relief after weeks of dry weather and Santa Ana winds.

Rain is possible late Saturday morning through Monday night, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristan Lund.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall Sunday night through late Monday morning, but rain showers could also linger into the evening hours on Monday, Lund said.

The amount of rain is still fluctuating, but the most likely outcome has Long Beach receiving about a half-inch to an inch of rain spread over Sunday and Monday, Lund said.

There is also a 20% chance of thunderstorms throughout Los Angeles County.

If a thunderstorm develops in Long Beach, it would come with increased rain and the possibility of hail, said Meteorologist Ryan Kittell.

Temperatures will also cool to the low 60s by Saturday, with lows in the 40s through the weekend, he said.

“You won’t notice a huge difference in the overnight temperatures, but definitely an increase in moisture which will be a big help for most people,” Kittell said.

Thus far, this month has been the driest January in Long Beach since 2022, when the region received one-hundredth of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

In January 2023, Long Beach saw 6.32 inches of rain and the area received 2.12 inches of rain in January last year.

The low pressure system coming in from the north is expected to move out of the area by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Friday next week is expected to be “calm” with no high winds, fire weather or temperature spikes currently in the forecast, Kittell said.