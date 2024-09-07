As most of the Southland broils under a dangerous heat wave, the temperature at Long Beach Aiport briefly rose to 109 degrees Friday afternoon, the highest ever recorded there for Sept. 6, the National Weather Service reported.

The previous record was 104 in 2020, which itself was 20 degrees higher than the average, according to the NWS.

While many other parts of Long Beach — especially those closer to the coast — fared better, the whole city is still under an excessive heat warning. The city has extended cooling center hours to try to protect people who don’t have adequate access to air conditioning or other cool spaces.

Much of Southern California is expected to suffer through more triple-digit temperatures before relief arrives Tuesday.

“While temperatures will very likely be slightly cooler today relative to Friday’s highs, a very hot air mass remains with temperatures ranging between 15 and 25 degrees above normal for this time of year,” the NWS said Saturday morning.

Friday’s high in downtown Los Angeles reached 112 degrees. It was the third time since July 1, 1877, that a high of 112 or more has been reached there, and just missed the record of 113 degrees set on Sept. 27, 2010.

Heat records were also set or tied Friday at LAX, which hit 102 degrees; Hollywood/Burbank Airport, which hit 114; and UCLA, where the high of 105 tied the record set in 2020.

Woodland Hills reached 117 degrees on Friday, and Chatsworth reached 116.

The Santa Ana Mountains and foothills and Orange County inland areas were also under excessive heat warnings until 8 p.m. Monday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees expected.

Even coastal areas are not immune from the heat. An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches, along with the Palos Verdes Hills, with some of those areas possibly reaching 96 degrees, according to the NWS.

A less severe heat advisory will be in place for Orange County coastal areas until 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures there are anticipated as high as 95 degrees.

Forecasters and health officials repeated their warnings that this kind of heat can be life-threatening and urged people to avoid outdoor activity.

“Our partners and us cannot emphasize this enough. Please refrain from hiking during excessive heat! Due to the marine layer, temperatures warm as you go up in elevation,” the NWS said.

The public was also reminded to never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles for even a minute, as they can quickly reach lethal temperatures.

The NWS also reminded people to keep their pets’ health in mind during the heat wave.

“Taking action to protect your pets from excessive heat is critical!” the agency posted on X. “Provide them with shade (or keep inside) and cool water, keep them off hot pavement and limit outdoor exercise. Hiking in the heat can kill your dog! Use extra caution!”

The excessive heat has also caused power outages throughout Los Angeles County, affecting thousands of customers.

Southern California Edison customers can get updates at sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.

The region will see considerable relief once the heat wave breaks Tuesday, with temperatures expected to drop at least 10-12 degrees.

City News Service and Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.