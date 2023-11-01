Whether you’re looking to get fit doing Zumba, learn ceramics, train your dog or start quilting—you name it—registration for the city’s winter recreation classes begins next week, and there’s something on the list for every age.

Registration opens Monday, Nov. 6 and classes—run by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department—will be offered from December through February, the city said Wednesday.

“The classes provide opportunities for exercise and recreation, social interaction, learning and relaxation for every age from preschool-aged children to adults,” according to the department.

Spots are likely to fill up fast, so get ready to register online by Monday at LBParks.org or by calling 562-570-3111. You can also visit the registration reservations office at 2760 Studebaker Road on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To make an in-person appointment, click here.

A full catalog of classes is available here. Some of the winter classes being offered are:

Preschool: Cooking, Spanish language immersion, ballet, music, pre-K readiness, basketball, soccer and T-ball.

Youth: Cooking, ballet, tap and hip-hop, and Mexican Folklorico dance; basketball, soccer, T-ball, math and reading development, martial arts and soccer.

Teens: Ceramics, drawing, cooking, online driver's education, fitness and martial arts.

Adults: Ceramics, drawing, quilting, dance, dog training, fitness, yoga and martial arts.

Adults 50+: Line dancing, movement and balance, Zumba and yoga.

Need more information about recreation programming? Visit LBParks.org or call 562-570-3150.