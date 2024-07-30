Registration opens Monday, Aug. 5 for over 700 camps and recreational classes offered by the city of Long Beach this fall.

People of all ages can enjoy the activities – including ceramics, yoga, musical theater and sports, among others – which run from September through November.

You can see a full catalog of classes, which vary in cost, on the website for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department.

Long Beach Unified students who qualify for reduced-cost lunches are eligible for a $150 scholarship to cover fees. Parents can apply for the scholarship here or in Spanish here.

In-demand activities can fill up quickly. Residents can start registering on Aug. 5 by visiting lbparks.org and clicking on “Online Registration” under “LB RecConnect.”

You can also register by phone by calling 562-570-3111 or in person at 2760 Studebaker Road. The registration office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.