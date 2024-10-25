The Long Beach Rescue Mission on Friday celebrated its groundbreaking on a three-story activities center outside its Lydia House Shelter for women and children.

The center will include a dining hall, chapel and gym for people staying at the shelter.

Demolition of the old building took less than a week, said Executive Director Jeffrey Levine. Construction is expected to begin in January and take eight months to complete.

A dozen families are turned away from the shelter daily, Levine said, due to a lack of space.

Shovels lift earth at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Long Beach Rescue Mission’s Lydia House Shelter for women and children on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Photo by John Donegan.

“Families that are sleeping in their car in the neighborhood, families that are coming out of abusive situations and who are in need of a place of healing and hope,” Levine said.

The privately funded shelter has undergone a series of expansions in past years. In August, hundreds attended an unveiling ceremony for a 50-bed expansion, and in January, the Rescue Mission will break ground on a shelter for young men ages 18 to 24.

“I hope you guys like groundbreakings,” Levine said. “We’re going to do a lot of them over the next year.”