Food insecurity is a prevalent issue in California, where one in five people struggle to keep themselves and their families fed.

Inflation and the aftermath of the pandemic have also contributed to this problem, and workers from all manner of industries, from hotel staff to screenwriters, have demanded higher wages to keep up with a rising cost of living over the past year.

Those factors mean many people may, for the first time, be using CalFresh benefits, formerly known as food stamps, which are distributed through EBT. They can be a lifeline for low-income households, college students and people experiencing homelessness. (Check your eligibility here.)

In Long Beach, workers at the Multi-Service Center and Mobile Access Center can help those in need sign up for CalFresh benefits. (Find its schedule here.)

Thanks to the CalFresh Restaurant Meals program, EBT card holders in California can now get access to hot meals. In Long Beach, there are many major fast food chains that participate in the program: Subway, Pizza Hut, Wingstop, El Pollo Loco, Wendy’s, Jack in the Box, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Burger King, McDonalds, Wienerschnitzel and Papa John’s.

But there are also some smaller chains and mom-and-pop restaurants that participate. Here’s a complete list of Long Beach restaurants that take EBT funds, complied by the Los Angeles Department of Public Services: