If you blinked, you missed Max Park breaking a world record at Stanford Middle School earlier this month.

Park, a 21-year-old Cerritos native, was competing in a Rubik’s Cube event when he solved a 3×3 cube in 3.13 seconds, earning him the title of the new speedcubing champion and attaining Guinness World Record Hall of Fame status.

The video clip has been shown on national news channels and shared all over Twitter by the official Rubik’s account.

In the 2021 Netflix documentary, “The Story of Max Park’s Childhood & Autism | Speed Cubers,” Park shared the story of how dedicating his mind to mastering the Rubik’s Cube helped him deal with his autism. According to the film, it specifically improved his motor skills.

Park has set nine Rubik’s Cube records since 2022, and has broken his own record multiple times.

When he did it again in Long Beach, the crowd in the Stanford Middle School exploded in celebration that could be heard on the other side of campus.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the time and location of Max Park’s record-breaking solve.